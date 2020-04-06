Attention Lenox Residents & Business Owners

The Lenox Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Lenox combined forces to create a web page that is dedicated to providing information to area residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. You will find links, information, contacts and forms that will assist you with any questions as we are all facing trying times worldwide. This valuable platform will also be available to answer any questions you have as the situation continues to remain fluid and all content on-line is updated on a daily basis.

You can also assist them in their quest to provide the most up-to-date and accurate information by going here. You can access this web site by logging on to this link.

On the web site, you will also find a Google group where all residents in "Lovely" Lenox can talk with one another as this will create an on-line community and a mechanism that will bring immediate vital information to everyone who works or resides in the area. If you would like to sign up. click on the "Connect With Neighbors" tab on the web site.

You can also assist in a quick resolution to this pandemic by taking any necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this horrific disease and most of all, STAY SAFE!

