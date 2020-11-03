Attention Stockbridge Property Owners

The Town of Stockbridge is pleased to announce that Mr. Arendt will lead a Zoom event this Thursday (Nov. 5) at 7 p.m. for Stockbridge property owners and renters on a potential new Open Space Residential Development bylaw. As noted in a media release, the topic will be about density-neutral conservation zoning techniques that focus on ensuring permanent protection to a community's most valued assets, including its rural atmosphere, open space, outdoor recreation and trails, clean groundwater resources, and mitigation of the effects of more severe storms we're experiencing.

Arendt, a published author on the subject who has lectured in numerous states, will share his experience in creating effective solutions for governments and individuals in developing bylaws that work to address conservation and redevelopment of properties.

Mr. Vogt, as chair of the Planning Board, is encouraging residents to mark their calendars and plan to attend Mr. Arendt’s presentation on Thursday.

Mr. Vogt had the following to say about this upcoming presentation:

This is an opportunity to learn about Conservation/Open Space Design Zoning, an exciting but not particularly new concept that if approved by the voters becomes a bylaw that maintains the town character by providing an option to tailor proposed developments to protect open space and the sensitivity of the site.

The event is open and the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom, but people need to register first by going here.

A link to join the meeting will be automatically generated and serves as your login. On Nov. 5 five or ten minutes before 7 pm, use the link you’ve been emailed to join the meeting

For further information please contact Bill Vogt, Planning Board Chair, (413) 717-7618.

About Randall Arendt

Randall Arendt FRTPI is a landscape planner, site designer, author, lecturer, and an advocate of "conservation planning". He is the founding president of Greener Prospects and serves as Senior Conservation Advisor at the Natural Lands Trust in Media, Pennsylvania. He is also the former Director of Planning and Research at the Center for Rural Massachusetts, University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where he also served as an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Landscape Architecture and Regional Planning. In 2003 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Town Planning Institute in London, and in 2004 he was elected as an Honorary Member of the American Society of Landscape Architects. Among his books are Rural by Design, Conservation Design for Subdivisions, Growing Greener, Crossroads, Hamlet, Village, Town, and Envisioning Better Communities: Seeing More Options, Making Wiser Choices. He has recently completed a thorough updating and substantial expansion of Rural by Design for the APA.