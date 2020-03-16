Auction Specials

If you missed the Whoopee Great Radio Auction from this past weekend, you missed out on some incredible deals but no fear, we still have some auction items that are going for well below retail. If you see an item you like from the list below, don't wait, call (413) 499-3333 and secure the item(s) with a credit or debit card we'll mail you the items at no charge to you. We'll not be accepting cash or check. Picking up items as the station isn't an option this time around due to the coronavirus situation.

Here's the list:

Airedrenaline Adventure Park 2, 1-Hour Flight Passes. Retail: $30.00. You Pay: $18.00

Baseball Hall of Fame (Family 4 PAck). Retail: $100.00. You Pay: $45.00

$20.00 Ben & Jerry's Gift Card. You Pay: $14.00

$50.00 Backwater Grille Gift Certificate. You Pay: $34.00

$25.00 certificate to Berkshire Emporium & Antiques. You Pay: $16.00

Berkshire Fitness & Wellness (10-Visit Punch Card). Retail: $75.00. You Pay: $35.00

$50.00 certificate to Bounti Fare Restaurant. You Pay: $36.00

$25.00 certificate to Capitol Restaurant. You Pay: $18.00

$25.00 Gift Card to Dave's Package Store. You Pay: $18.00

Dalton Car Wash (5 Ultimate Car Washes). Retail: $65.00. You Pay: $65.00

Elm Street Hardware (Custom Framing Certificate). Retail: $50.00. You Pay: $25.00

Donny Brook Golf Course (Round of Golf - 18 Holes, 4 People, 2 Carts). Retail: $220.00. You Pay: $125.00

$25.00 certificate to Desperado's Mexican Restaurant. You Pay: $18.00

$50.00 certificate to Firefly Restaurant. You Pay: $32.00

$50.00 certificate to Grazie Italian Restaurant. You Pay: $40.00

$20.00 certificate to Hot Harry's/Tyler Street Location. You Pay: $15.00

1 Year Family Membership to Hancock Shaker Village. Retail: $85.00. You Pay: $45.00

$50.00 certificate to Haflinger Haus. You Pay: $38.00

$50.00 certificate to the Morgan House. You Pay: $35.00

$25.00 certificate to O' Laughlin's Pub. You Pay: $17.00

$25.00 certificate to Paddy's Pub. You Pay: $18.00

$35.00 certificate to Papa Joe's Ristorante. You Pay: $26.00

Stamford Valley Golf (18 Holes/2 People/1 Cart) Retail: $88.00. You Pay: $45.00

$25.00 certificate to Tres Nino's Taqeria. You Pay: $18.00

$25.00 certificate to Tyler Street Pizza House. You Pay: $18.00

White Wolf Septic & Portable (His/Hers Porta Potties - 1 Day Rental) Retail: $250.00. You Pay: $160.00

Don't let these items escape you, call (413) 499-3333.