Maybe it’s not surprising that Avengers: Endgame had the biggest opening weekend in box-office history. But the degree to which it absolutely demolished the previous records is still impressive. It had the biggest domestic opening in history with an estimated $350 million, which is almost $100 million more than the previous record (set by a small independent film called Avengers: Infinity War which grossed $257 million in its opening weekend last April). And it’s the fastest movie ever to make $1 billion worldwide, in just five days. The previous record was set by Infinity War , which took 11 days to reach that mark.

Some more stats, from Disney’s press release about the weekend:

#1 domestic ($350M), international ($859M), and global ($1,209.0M) debuts

#1 domestic Thursday previews ($60M)

#1 domestic single-day gross and #1 domestic Friday gross ($156.7M)

#1 domestic Saturday ($109M) and Sunday ($84.3M) grosses; Saturday is first $100M+ day without previews

#1 China opening day ($107.8M) and opening weekend ($330.5M) and already ranking as the #4 non-local film ever released there

Fastest film to $1B globally (5 days)

Marvel Studios film to cross $1B; 2 to cross $1B this year (with “Captain Marvel”) Biggest IMAX global debut ($91.5M)

Audiences are leaving the film satisfied, too; its CinemaScore is an A+ — the same score the first Avengers received back in 2012. (The other two sequels each received an A.) The only question now is, will it become the biggest movie ever? The current record holder is Avatar with $2.78 billion. So maybe the question really is: How long before it becomes the biggest movie ever?