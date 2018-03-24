We sure hope you have over two and a half hours cleared away to spend at the movie theater next month. Avengers: Infinity War is going to be long, like real long. But that should come as no surprise; this movie’s gotta jam pack every Marvel character ever (well, almost ) into one movie. I’m amazed it’s not five hours long.

After some speculation last year, we finally know the exact runtime for the next Avengers outing, thanks to Fandango : a whopping 156 minutes. That makes the Russo brothers’ two hours and 36 minutes-long film the longest movie in the entire 19-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe . That’s just a few minutes longer than the previous Marvel record-holder, the 147-minute Captain America: Civil War , followed by The Avengers, at 2 hours and 23 minutes, and Age of Ultron , at 2 hours and 21 minutes.

We know there’s about 76 characters who will show up in the film – chill, totally chill – and that one single scene features 32 – no biggie! But how much screentime will most of those characters get? You can definitely expect tons of Thanos. Joe Russo recently told Fandango , “Thanos has an incredible amount of screentime in this film, in a lot of ways I would say it’s his movie.” Thor fans will also be happy to learn that the God of Thunder gets lots to do in the movie and has “a very important role.” Hmm.

But if your Marvel faves don’t show up in Infinity War , don’t freak out (unless they like, die). Joe Russo added that the major character with minimal screentime in Infinity War will get their chance to shine a bit more in the sequel. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27.