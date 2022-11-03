The folks in Massachusetts have been treated to some pretty mild temperatures as we are still early into November. I remember thinking recently that it seems like Halloween is still a month away as the days have been beautiful with very mild temperatures. As a matter of fact, if you look at the Western Massachusetts and Berkshire forecast for the next 9 or 10 days, you're going to continue to see mild temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-50s to the low 70s. This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. If you're like me, you still may have some raking to catch up on which I plan on doing over the weekend as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Seize the moment I say.

Of course, getting this mild weather here in Western Massachusetts is quite the treat as I mentioned earlier. As you know, sometimes the beginning of November can be quite opposite and we could already be seeing some snow at this time of year. Luckily, that isn't the case thus far. With these mild temperatures popping up I started wondering what the average temperature is in our area.

What is the Average Temperature for November in Western Massachusetts?

According to Current Results which features and shares weather and science facts, the average temperature for Western Massachusetts in November is the upper 40s, hovering right around 50. Check out the chart below.

So there you go, We are indeed being treated nicely in November with some bonus summer/spring-like weather. Hey, we'll take it.

