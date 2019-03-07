Award Winning Musician To Perform in CT (photos)

Get ready for the R&B, funk and soul sounds of award winning musician Aaron Neville as he will be performing live Saturday, June 22 at Infinity Music Hall in Hartford, CT.

Aaron Neville has earned three Grammy’s, four Platinum Records, multiple #1 charting Hits on Billboard and it’s a rare occurrence for him to come out and tour. There is no vocalist, throughout the entire history of recorded music that sounds like Aaron Neville.

Some of Aaron Neville's biggest hits include, 'Don't Know Much,' 'Everybody Play The Fool,' 'Tell It Like It Is,' 'I Fall To Pieces,' 'The Grand Tour' and many more.

You can get more information about Aaron Neville, including bio, tour, music and more by going here . Ticket information can be found by going here .

