Award-Winning Restaurant Set To Open First MA & NY Locations

If you like inspired culinary creations, Massachusetts foodies, get ready to get excited! According to a company press release, a certain multiple-award-winning restaurant, that has 10 locations scattered across the globe, is getting ready to open in Massachusetts.

The LPM Restaurant & Bar is an internationally acclaimed French Riviera-inspired eatery that has won numerous awards for it's French Mediterranean cuisine. LPM (short for La Petite Maison which is French for "the little house") has some great news!

The restaurant already has 10 locations in cities such as London, Dubai, and Hong Kong. Back in 2017, the brand opened its first U.S. restaurant in Miami and soon thereafter opened a location in Las Vegas.

The restaurant's goal is to open 5 more restaurants across the country over the next 5 years and two of those locations have just been announced! That's right! The two new destinations for LPM Restaurant & Bar will be in New York and Massachusetts.

LPM CEO Nicolas Budzynski had this to say in the company's press release:

We are beyond excited for LPM to be expanding further into the US market. Our first US location in Miami allowed us to bring our French-Riviera inspired vision to the US and create a world-class dining experience that immerses guests in our diverse culture.

Budzynski goes on to say that the restaurant has been approached by many cities in regards to opening up additional properties, but he and his team want to take time and make sure that the quality is reflected in their food and drinks before taking on new locations.

The LPM location in Dubai has won numerous accolades including a World's 50 Best Restaurant and a World's 50 Best Bars. As of yet, there are no set opening dates for Boston or New York City, but they assure us it will be soon.

Check out the press release for the full story by clicking here.

