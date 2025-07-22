The 1980s were a fun time. A time when kids could go out and not have to worry about being monitored on an app. A time when rollerskating rinks and drive-in theaters were still thriving. It was a simpler time; it was also a time for amazing cars. The 80s were my first memories in Massachusetts when I noticed neighbors who owned classic cars. When I was in high school, one of my friends owned a 1984 Firebird and a 1987 Camero. Those were some times cruising around in those beauties.

Who Doesn't Remember A Neighbor or Relative with That "Project" Car?

I remember I had a neighbor who was always working on a car project in his garage. He had this Mustang that seemed like it would never be completed. I'm sure you've had those neighbors or maybe even your dad or uncle had that endless car project in the garage.

TV and Culture Introduced Massachusetts Folks to Some Gnarly Rides

Of course, the 80s had some classic cars like the Ruf CTR Yellow Bird, the Lamborghini Jalpa, the Porsche, and more. Plus, there were some great cars scattered throughout television and pop culture, including Magnum P.I.’s Ferrari and Hall & Oates’ Fiero, and who could forget about the DeLorean thanks to Back to the Future? They all had a cool factor.

Massachusetts is About to Take a Step Back in Time and Relive Some Rad Memories

Now you can relive many of these rad rides as we have included photos of the coolest cars of the 1980s. These capture a moment in time and will take you back to the decade of decadence when the hair was big, the shoulder pads were bigger and the cars were totally awesome No matter where you lived at the time whether it was the big streets of Boston or Worcester or in smaller areas like Berkshire County you probably knew someone who owned at least one of these cars. Do you see your '80s ride here, and did we miss any?

