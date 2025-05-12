Awesome News For Restaurant Chain That Closed In Massachusetts
If you (like myself and my co-worker Jesse) have had trouble coming to terms with some recent closings in Massachusetts of a beloved chain restaurant, you'll want to hear about some exciting news.
According to Yahoo! Finance, a very popular Tex-Mex restaurant chain that recently had to permanently close 77 restaurants, including at least 2 in Massachusetts, has been acquired by another company and appears to have been saved!
Yahoo! Finance reports that On The Border Mexican Grille & Cantina is the beneficiary of an acquisition by Pappas Restaurants after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Awesome! Especially since they recently closed my go-to spot in West Springfield.
Yahoo! Finance says that although the deal is not finalized yet, the sale is expected to be official within the coming weeks. However, it was announced last week that Pappas Restaurants was the prevailing bidder.
According to PRNewswire.com, Pappas Restaurants had this to say regarding the acquisition:
This acquisition will bring together two iconic Texas-based restaurant brands and expand Pappas' presence in the Tex-Mex category by adding a nationally recognized concept that offers bold flavors at an accessible price point.
Can I get an "amen"? Or a few hundred "amens"? Pappas Restaurants' co-owner Chris Pappas went on to say that On the Border is a "brand we've known and respected for years."
News like this makes me so happy to hear. I just loved the food at On the Border. Loved their tacos, the smokin' hot fajitas, the Border combos, the margaritas, and for dessert, the mini sopapillas! YUM!
Folks, if you want more info on this story, please visit Yahoo! Finance's website here.
