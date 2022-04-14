Some Berkshire Baby Animals are Excited to Meet Your Little Ones

One thing that my daughter, Hannah, loves (it's becoming an obsession...lol) are animals. She loves reading about animals, impersonating them, and watching them on television. Hannah's nursery is decorated with woodland creatures. She has a bucket full of animal toys and she has some giant stuffed animals. Even her crib sheets have animals on them. Hannah is definitely an animal fan.

If your little one has a fascination with animals and your family is looking for something to do this weekend. You can check out the Baby Animals Festival at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield. The 20th-anniversary celebration of the Baby Animals Festival kicks off this Saturday from 11am - 4pm. The day will include hundreds of events and activities for the entire family, particularly for the little ones including a scavenger hunt to find Easter chicks. Your opportunity to visit the baby animals will run from Saturday, April 16 through Sunday, May 8. There is also a behind-the-scenes tour option with the Baby Animals but the tours are selling out fast. You can get more information about the tours and which dates are still available by going here. In addition, Whoopee's Eric Greene will be broadcasting live this Saturday beginning at noon. Stop by and say hello to Eric.

So, if your little ones need to burn up some energy while being entertained, you may want to give the Baby Animals Festival a try. Another great thing about the event is it is being held outside which means your worries about covid can be greatly reduced. You can get ticket/admission information along with anything to do with Hancock Shaker Village by going here. Happy animals, happy kids, and happy parents. Now that's a winning combination.

