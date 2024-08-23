Massachusetts Baby Boomers, Your Name May Be Losing Popularity

It was reported late last year that the most popular names in Massachusetts are Olivia (girls) and Liam (boys). You can consider yourself part of the "cool" club if either of these names are yours. Other names that are currently popular in Massachusetts include Emma, Noah, Sophia, and Henry.

But Not All Names Are in Fashion in Massachusetts

Just like any trend, name popularity comes and goes. While some names are classics and never seem to fall out of popularity, others never jump on the popularity wagon. In the end, if you like your name that's what's important.

Sorry Massachusetts, Many Baby Boomer Names Have Gone Out of Style

If you're part of the Baby Boomer generation you may be interested in knowing (or maybe not) that there are quite a few names from that era that have gone out of style. The data was collected by Stacker which worked in conjunction with the Social Security Administration's baby names database to compile this list. You can get more details on the methodology used by going here.

For a fun exercise, let's see which baby boomer names are now out of style Is your name on the list?

