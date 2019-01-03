Baby Changing Tables In Men’s Restrooms Now Required In New York

Anytime my wife and I would travel, I would always get out of changing our son's diaper in public restrooms. Reality for dads in New York has changed!

A law that was passed in April went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019. The law requires that changing stations be accessible to both genders in respective restrooms in buildings that are open to the public.

Lactation rooms are also required in some state buildings, according to fox5ny.com .

The policy applies to businesses , including restaurants, stores and movie theaters, as well as state facilities, like parks and DMV offices. Changing tables will be available to both men and women, and there must be at least one changing table accessible to both genders per publicly-accessible floor.

Gender and gender segregation related reform have become quite the topic of late, so this law comes as no surprise. As of Jan. 1, California now provides gender neutral birth certificates.