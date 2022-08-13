Back to School Prep: Teacher’s Gifts

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Ah, the age-old question: what kind of gift should I get my kid's teacher? Perhaps a nice shiny red apple? Kidding. I think the answer is actually pretty simple. Something that's useful but not overly expensive and shows them that you care and appreciate their dedication to your kiddo's education. Alternatively, you could always pitch in with your fellow parents to help pay for supplies in the classroom throughout the year so it doesn't come out of the teacher's pocket! Onto the list!