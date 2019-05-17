‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ Set to Premiere in 2020

Great Scott! A Back to the Future musical!

After years of development — we have an article about it from way back in 2014 — Playbill says the musical based on the ’80s classic is finally going to premiere. The show, from Urinetown director John Rando with a score by original BTTF composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, will debut next February at the Manchester Opera House. After several months there, it moves to the West End in London. There’s a very brief teaser video above.

Here’s what Back to the Future co-writer Bob Gale told Playbill about the news:

Bob Zemeckis and I have been trying to get this project off the ground for years, but good things take time and finally, the time is right. Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and director John Rando is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie. We’re thrilled that we can retell our story on stage in a brand-new way, and we’re certain that Back to the Future fans all over the world will share our enthusiasm. In the words of Marty McFly, ‘your kids are gonna love it’—and so will you and your parents.

A lot of movies have been turned into musicals over the last decade, some of them pretty awkwardly. But Back to the Future already has a lot of music, from Marty’s rock ambitions to the Enchantment Under the Sea dance, so it could actually make sense on the stage. Amblin unveiled this piece of artwork for the show, featuring the classic logo from the movie and a very familiar costume:

Maybe American fans will get a chance to see it on Broadway after its West End run.