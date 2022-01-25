Back With A Bang! Pittsfield’s 4th Of July Parade Returns!

Back With a Bang! That’s what the Pittsfield Parade Committee has chosen as the theme for the 2022 Fourth of July Parade.

The 2022 theme makes sense...

The theme just makes so much sense... It’s simple, easy to build around in terms of float ideas and music as well as general parade planning. We want to make this particular parade extra special for the community as a way of saying 'thank you' for sticking together through this time of difficulty as well as for their tremendous support they’ve shown for previous parades. ~ Parade Committee President Peter Marchetti

It's been a while...

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept the city's 4th of July Parade in check, but this year it looks like it should be something pretty special. According to Parade Committee President Peter Marchetti, the parade committee has agreed to work with Ray Pulver from Upbeat Parade Productions to add more music groups, entertainment groups, and local/national personalities.

The cost of the parade will require much fundraising... and then some.

Marchetti says fundraising needs to continue in order to be able to plan for future years. The annual budget could be as high as $100,000.

Donations may be made to:

Pittsfield Parade Committee, Inc

PO Box 1738

Pittsfield MA 01202

or by using the PayPal link on the committee website pittsfieldparade.com

An image from the 2019 Pittsfield 4th Of July Parade. Photo: Pittsfield Parade Facebook page An image from the 2019 Pittsfield 4th Of July Parade. Photo: Pittsfield Parade Facebook page loading...

Would you like to get involved?

The Parade Committee is always looking for new members to help generate ideas for the annual parade and to assist with the parade day coordination. The Committee met on November 17th to elect new members and re-elect existing members to the Board of Directors. Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month with a few exceptions and new volunteers are always welcome.

More information on the parade and getting involved is available at the parade website, HERE . The parade committee also has plans to launch a NEW website in the near future.

