Private Backyard Activity Could Get You Arrested in Massachusetts

The warm weather rolls on which means people are doing many activities and tasks in their backyard. There are a number of things you can legally do on your own property in Massachusetts including grilling, mowing the lawn, playing with your kids, you know, the regular everyday things.

I Used to Take Outside Showers in the Summertime When I Was a Kid

I have never attempted to walk around without clothes on in my yard but there was something that my dad and I used to do when I was a kid which was a bit strange, yet fun. When I lived in northern Berkshire County, we had a pear tree in my backyard, on days when it was really hot out, or after we completed our lawn mowing duties, we would hang our garden hose in the pear tree and take an outside shower.

Please Tell Me You Had Trunks On

Yes, we wore bathing suits, (well, actually swim shorts) when we took a shower under the pear tree. I know this sounds strange as you're probably asking as you read this, "why wouldn't you just go in the house and take a shower?" The best answer I can give you is it was fun doing it outside in the summer weather. Plus, it wasn't hurting anyone. I'm sure if any of the neighbors saw us, they more than likely raised their eyebrows at the view from their houses. What can I say? It was different and a bit thrilling.

Speaking of Thrills, What if Someone Wants to Walk Around Naked in Their Yard in Massachusetts? Can They Do That?

If you are one that is thrilled by the idea of walking around naked in your backyard, you'll want to keep in mind that unless you have a fence or some type of barrier where the public can't see you, you could get arrested, face up to six months in jail and/or be slapped with a $200.00 fine. So whether you live in Worcester, Springfield, Pittsfield and anywhere in Massachusetts, if you want to take an outside shower, make sure you're wearing a bathing suit/swim shorts like my dad and I used to do and you won't see your wallet shrink.

