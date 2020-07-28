Baker Expands Free Testing & The Latest Numbers On Covid-19

Massachusetts is expanding its free coronavirus testing program to eight additional communities where positive test rates are above the statewide average at the same time the number of tests being conducted is dropping.



The free testing for COVID-19 hasn’t made it yet to Berkshire County but is headed in this direction. Baker says that Agawam and Springfield, both in Hampden County, will be among eight communities where people can be tested even if they are not showing symptoms of the disease.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Berkshire County stood at 45 as of Monday, the number has not changed since July 3rd. The confirmed case count was up by two to 645, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Seven new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 8,317. The number of confirmed cases rose 182 to 108,562. Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for two patients with COVID-19 as of Monday. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases.