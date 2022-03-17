Beautiful Bald Eagle Spotted On The Ice At Cheshire Lake (VIDEO)

I have a question for you, Berkshire County. Just how awesome is the bald eagle? Besides being the emblem of our country dating back to our founding fathers, symbolizing our nation's freedom and strength, an eagle just looks super COOL.

Seriously, what other bird could be regarded as cool? Okay, maybe the falcon. And the hawk. But, meh. It's gotta be the eagle. That's why it's so cool to see an eagle taking flight, soaring through the skies overhead. It looks so majestic and breathtaking.

Have you ever seen a bald eagle just kicking back and taking a stroll on a beautiful spring-like day? I haven't either. Until now. Thanks to Danielle Bedard of Cheshire, we have some footage. Danielle just happened to see a beautiful bald eagle walking across the ice on Cheshire Lake and was able to capture it for all to see:

Isn't that awesome? I'm sure the eagle was probably just looking for a scrap of food to eat but it's such a pleasure watching him(her?) taking a stroll. Here's more footage:

Even as a little kid, I've always loved eagles, and still to this day, I keep finding out interesting facts about this proud bird. Here are just a couple of cool facts that I'll share with you:

First off, bald eagles are not really bald

Male bald eagles are smaller than females

Eagles can fly up to 30 m.p.h. and dive up to 100 m.p.h.

They are optimistic foragers and they eat mostly fish

With their strong talons, their estimated gripping power is 10 times stronger than humans

They can live up to 30 years in the wild

They can build huge nests with some weighing in around 2000 pounds

Ya gotta love the bald eagle! Special thanks again to Danielle Bedard for sharing the videos and for being there in the first place to catch it on film!

