Ball To Be Arraigned This Afternoon

A Great Barrington town employee who was under investigation earlier this year after an audit revealed that money was missing from town coffers is being arraigned this afternoon. According to Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, Deborah Ball, former assistant treasurer/tax collector for the town, will be arraigned at 2:00 p.m. in Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield.

In a March 2019 Berkshire Edge article Dennis Yusko, Communications Director for the DA’s office said, “The matter is under investigation by the officers assigned to the State Police Detective Unit attached to the District Attorney’s Office.” In addition, Yusko stated, “It is an active, criminal investigation. As such, we will not comment further at this time."

