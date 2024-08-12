11 Baby Names Now Banned in Massachusetts
When my wife and I were expecting we really got into planning and making sure we were getting prepared as much as possible before our daughter arrived. There were so many tasks to complete that we had to pace ourselves. Between classes, assembling cribs, and more it can get daunting after a while. For us, we kept our eyes on the prize.
Picking Out a Name Was an Easy Duty for Us
Eventhough the task of picking out a name is exciting, you sometimes have the issue of couples not agreeing on a name right away. Luckily, we were able to check that duty right off the list as we both loved the name we picked out for our daughter (Hannah) and we did it in advance.
There's a List of Banned Baby Names Throughout the World
Yes, you read correctly. There are places all over the world that have banned certain names for one reason or another. Let's check those out right now.
Massachusetts Has Over 10 Baby Names That Are Banned in the Bay State
Did you know that Massachusetts has a law where only letters found on the standard English keyboard may be used in baby names? Had Elon Musk lived in Massachusetts he wouldn't have been able to legally name his third child X Æ A-12. This is according to Baby Name Quest. In addition, there are a few other names that are banned in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Springfield, Worcester or anywhere in between, these names are off the table in the Bay State.
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
You probably weren't planning on using any of the banned names anyway but just in case you now know which names are banned in Massachusetts and across the world. Now go assemble that crib.
