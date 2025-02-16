More Than 10 Baby Names Banned in Massachusetts in 2025
Massachusetts couples who are expecting should note that some names are off the table when deciding on a name for their bundle of joy. That's right there are some names that you can't legally give your child.
In Addition to Massachusetts, Some Names are Banned Throughout the World
Yes, you read correctly. There are places all over the world that have banned certain names for one reason or another. Let's check those out right now.
Massachusetts Has Over 10 Baby Names That Are Banned in the Bay State
Did you know that Massachusetts has a law where only letters found on the standard English keyboard may be used in baby names? Had Elon Musk lived in Massachusetts he wouldn't have been able to legally name his third child X Æ A-12. This is according to Baby Name Quest. In addition, there are a few other names that are banned in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Springfield, Worcester, Berkshire County, or anywhere in between, these names are off the table in the Bay State.
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
It's unlikely you're going to give any of those names to your child but now you know for sure which names are legally excluded in Massachusetts.
