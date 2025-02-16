Massachusetts couples who are expecting should note that some names are off the table when deciding on a name for their bundle of joy. That's right there are some names that you can't legally give your child.

Get our free mobile app

In Addition to Massachusetts, Some Names are Banned Throughout the World

Yes, you read correctly. There are places all over the world that have banned certain names for one reason or another. Let's check those out right now.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

Massachusetts Has Over 10 Baby Names That Are Banned in the Bay State

Did you know that Massachusetts has a law where only letters found on the standard English keyboard may be used in baby names? Had Elon Musk lived in Massachusetts he wouldn't have been able to legally name his third child X Æ A-12. This is according to Baby Name Quest. In addition, there are a few other names that are banned in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Springfield, Worcester, Berkshire County, or anywhere in between, these names are off the table in the Bay State.

Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal

It's unlikely you're going to give any of those names to your child but now you know for sure which names are legally excluded in Massachusetts.

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity. Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson