Looks like it will be a while longer till you can go to your favorite Bar.

It’s not clear why the change was made, but Bars will not be able to open in the state until Phase 4 of the states re-opening.

They were originally slated to open in Phase 3 of Gov. Charlie Baker's restart plan but were moved to Phase 4 after administration officials determined that if they do not provide seated food service, they are more like nightclubs which aren't allowed to resume operations until Phase 4.And the administration has said that will require a vaccine or effective treatment for COVID-19