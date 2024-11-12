Whether it's in Massachusetts, or anywhere else in the U.S., there is always a benefit to purchasing groceries at a discount. Therefore, it is always good news when this particular discount supermarket chain opens up a new store, pretty much anywhere in the Bay State.

This discount supermarket chain has already made quite the name for itself with all of its other locations across Massachusetts. That only grows excitement around the new location for the store opening up in Falmouth, MA. The Illinois-based discount supermarket chain opening a brand new spot on Cape Cod this week is ALDI.

According to the company's website, the new Falmouth ALDI will be at 39 Davis Straits. The new location will be the 22nd ALDI location in Massachusetts as well.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

There will be a grand opening for the spot on Thursday, November 14th shortly after a ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at 9 a.m.

According to Boston 25 News, this Thursday, for the first 100 customers, there will be a "Golden Ticket" (probably not from the fictitious Willy Wonka) that could potentially be worth up to $100. Also, throughout the store on Thursday, there will be several scannable signs that will let customers have a chance at winning a $500 ALDI Gift Card.

It seems they may just have some other swag to go with their grand opening as well for the new ALDI location.

Everyone loves saving money on groceries. Come this Thursday, there is one more spot in Massachusetts you can potentially do that at.

