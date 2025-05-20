Beloved Massachusetts Waterfall and State Park Access Remain Closed

Massachusetts contains a number of breathtaking waterfalls. Growing up in the Berkshires, I had the fortune of visiting some beautiful waterfalls, including Bellevue Falls and Peck's Falls, both in Adams. Those were two of my favorites and for different reasons.

I enjoyed Bellevue Falls because I could jump off the high cliffs and submerge myself in the deep pools. It was a thrill. However, I don't recommend jumping off the high cliffs unless you have plenty of swimming experience, especially in natural, rocky waters. Even then, you have to be extremely careful.

The reason I enjoyed Peck's Falls is that the waterfall was less about jumping and more about wading and splashing in the cold (and I mean cold) falls. Plus, it's a more private location, which means there usually isn't a crowd of visitors. There were many times that I had Peck's Falls all to myself.

Another waterfall that I really enjoy from a viewing perspective is Bash Bish Falls in Mount Washington. Though you can't swim in the falls, it's quite a breathtaking sight. Bash Bish Falls is the largest waterfall in Massachusetts. According to mass.gov, the dramatic final pitch of Bash Bish Brook drops about 60 feet into an emerald plunge pool. Bash Bish Falls connects to Taconic State Park in New York State.

It should be noted that access to Bash Bish Falls State Park in Mount Washington remains closed through June 12 as work continues to be facilitated, addressing trail erosion and drainage. iBerkshires.com reports, the viewing area remains accessible to visitors who can enter the park via the parking area and the trails viewing area from Taconic State Park in New York.

