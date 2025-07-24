Massachusetts has been lucky enough to have a relatively tame Summer to this point. While some of the warmer days of the season have come upon us over the past few days, it feels like a good opportunity to find a spot to cool off. Or, at the very least, explore some spots that make you think of cooling off. For instance, maybe that destination could be a waterfall, or even better, the tallest waterfall throughout the entire state. To find that spot, you'll want to make your way to a fantastic state park on the western side of the Bay State.

Sometimes you get to learn some awesome facts about your own state. Here is a fact that some people living here for quite awhile may have had no clue about.

The travel publication 'Nothing Familiar' posted about this spot and they couldn't stop raving about how breathtaking the tallest waterfall in the Massachusetts is. They also posted some fun facts and even some not-so-fun facts about the waterfall and its location. But most importantly they said this:

Ready to be in awe of the tallest waterfall in Massachusetts?? Bash Bish Falls State Park is one of the most beautiful places to visit in the Berkshires!

Yep, Bash Bish Falls State Park is where you will find the absolute tallest waterfall in Massachusetts.

The waterfall is roughly 80 feet high, which of course, makes it the absolute tallest waterfall in Massachusetts. The springs of Mt. Washington would be where all that water is coming from. However, 'Nothing Familiar' also points out that there have been 25 deaths from cliff jumpers making the leap into the shallow waters, so please be safe upon your visit there. No swimming is allowed at the spot. However, there are designated viewing areas for spectators to enjoy a view of the spectacular waterfall.

Bash Bish Falls are about 25 minutes southwest of Great Barrington, relatively close to the New York state border. Given that parking on the Massachusetts side of Bash Bish Falls State Park, you will likely want to park on the New York side of the park and then hike up to that point.

In the meantime, it's still July, so there is plenty of time left during the Summer months to enjoy awesome scenery at Bash Bish Falls State Park. It's just one more beautiful thing to check out on your next road trip in Massachusetts.