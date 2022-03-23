Basketball Hall Of Fame Honors Two And One’s From Pittsfield

How about a big "Hip Hip Hooray!" for a local basketball player who is one of the recipients for Western Massachusetts Player of the Year, Berkshire County? That is AWESOME!

Actually, there were two recipients for the award, but one of them is from right here in Berkshire County and he plays for Taconic High School. How 'bout a big, hearty round of applause for Taconic's Sean Harrigan!

This past Sunday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced this year's recipients of the prestigious award. The 11th annual Western Massachusetts Player of the Year award was bestowed upon Harrigan and a player from Chicopee, Yamirelis Matos.

In a media statement, John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame, had this to say:

We once again praise the outstanding seniors who were selected as Western Mass. All-Stars, and we congratulate Sean and Yamirelis on their Player of the Year honors. We wish all these remarkable young athletes well and know they will make Western Mass proud as they continue their basketball and academic journeys.

Sean's talent and athleticism on the court have been readily apparent during his 4 years on the team. He is not only a consistently high scorer, but he's also great on defense. Apparently, Harrigan is also quite a football player and track athlete as well. Harrigan has not yet decided which school he will attend in the fall, but we wish him continued success wherever he decides to play basketball and in whatever else he chooses to do.

Yamirelis is also a natural talent, both on and off the court. She attends Chicopee High School and is not only the sole captain and top scorer of her basketball team, she does it while maintaining a 4.0 GPA! Yamirelis will continue her education and play basketball in the fall at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania.

Find out more about these talented students by checking out the Basketball Hall of Fame's website here.

