BCAC Is Offering Free VITA Tax Preparation Virtually

BCAC does so many wonderful things for people living here in the Berkshires year-round. This time of year the'll help you out with free tax preparation. And with COVID-19 and Corona going on the tax season has been extended and it has gone virtual!.

To participate in this program, you will only need access to a computer or a smartphone!

iPhone users can use their Safari web browser and Android users can use their Chrome web browser right on your cell phone.

Their Virtual VITA program will close for the 2020 tax filing season on July 15, 2020.

STEP 1: To use our Virtual VITA service, click here: https://www.getyourrefund.org/?s=MC-SP

The taxpayer will supply basic personal information, and upload photos (or PDF copies) of your driver license (or other government-issued photo ID) along with ALL of your tax forms. For a full list of the forms, click here

After you submit your information via the link to the above website, you will receive an email confirmation. You will be soon contacted by our Intake Specialist, by your preferred method of communication. If additional information is necessary to prepare your return, this is when we will let you know.

When the preparation of your return is complete, the Quality Reviewer will check it for accuracy. The Quality Reviewer will then contact you by the preferred method and securely provide you with an electronic (encrypted PDF) copy of your return, using the ENCRYPTED service DocuSign.

The return will be thoroughly reviewed with you and the Quality Reviewer will answer any questions that you may have. After obtaining your permission, the Quality Reviewer will electronically file your tax return.

Please note: Unfortunately, the system that has been designated for the Virtual VITA program can only be used with SSNs right now, not an ITIN. We are working with the system provider and hope to be able to offer the Virtual VITA service to those with ITIN in the future. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Who is eligible for Virtual VITA?

The VITA program offers free tax help to people who:

Make $56,000 or less

Persons with disabilities

Limited English-speaking taxpayers

Those who are 60 years of age and older,

You must have access to a computer or smartphone to participate in Virtual VITA Tax Preparation.



Please note: At this time, VITA can only assist people who are filing their current year 2019, 2018, and 2017 taxes.

Send an email to mbaehr@bcacinc.org for more information.