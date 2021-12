BCC in Pittsfield Is Hosting A COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Clinic

There is another opportunity for those who have not yet had their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot yet, and both the Pfizer and Moderna third doses will be available there.

Where and when is the clinic?

The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative has scheduled a community COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Saturday, Dec. 18th at the Berkshire Community College Patterson Field House. The clinic will run from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.