BCC in Pittsfield Is Hosting A COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Clinic

There is another opportunity for those who have not yet had their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot yet, and both the Pfizer and Moderna third doses will be available there. Where and when is the clinic? The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative has scheduled a community COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Saturday, Dec. 18th at the Berkshire Community College Patterson Field House. The clinic will run from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Who is eligible to get the booster shot?

The booster clinic is open to anyone 18 and older who wants to receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which helps to prevent contracting COVID-19 or prevents serious illness in those with breakthrough cases of the virus.

What doses will be available?

According to the collaborative, both Pfizer and Moderna third doses will be provided at the community clinic, as well as first and second doses for those 15 and older who have not yet received their initial doses.

You do need to pre-register...

You will have to pre-register in order to get the vaccine at this clinic. You can get yourself pre-registered by visiting the Commonwealth’s registration website, called COLOR - https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/berkshire

COVID-19 cases are rising and Dr. James Lederer expects the trend to continue... “With positive cases of COVID-19 rising dramatically in the Berkshires in recent months and the expectation that trend will continue through the holiday season and into January, it’s important to be vaccinated... The rise of the Omicron variant has many unknowns at this point, but its expected vaccination may provide protection from the onset of serious illness and hospitalization, and we recommend that anyone eligible for a booster receive it in the coming weeks. ~ James Lederer, MD, Berkshire Health Systems Chief Medical Officer/Chief Quality Officer Hours could be expanded...

The Dec. 18 clinic at BCC may be expanded to include additional hours, depending on the number of people who register for vaccination. For more information on the BCC clinic, visit www.getvaccinatedberkshires.org.

