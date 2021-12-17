Be Careful, Holiday Shoppers! Stabbing At Holyoke Mall

I know that many people are out and about, amid the holiday hustle and bustle, trying to get their "tis the season" shopping done. A word of caution, though. Always try to be aware of your surroundings.

Holyoke police report that they've arrested a juvenile for an incident at the Holyoke Mall on Wednesday evening. According to MassLive, police were called to the Holyoke Mall around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday for a reported stabbing that apparently all started with a sneakers purchase.

Police found a stabbing victim, identified as a Springfield man, outside the Pizzeria Uno. According to the law enforcement officers, the victim had a puncture wound to his lower rib cage. The man told police that he and his friends were attacked twice by three people and one of the attackers had a knife.

The Springfield man also told officers that he was purchasing some sneakers with his friends at EbLens when a juvenile pulled out a knife and threatened to stab someone. The second fight happened when the stabbing victim and his friends were leaving the mall near Pizzeria Uno and were allegedly attacked again by the same group.

The juvenile that pulled the knife was also located by police in the area and according to them had a head injury. Both men are in stable condition. The juvenile was arrested and is being charged with:

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

The incident is still under investigation by the Holyoke Police Criminal Investigation Bureau. For more on the story, visit MassLive's website here.

