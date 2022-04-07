Be Honest… Do You Ever Break The Massachusetts Hands-Free Law?
Let's be honest. Have you ever broken the Massachusetts Hands-Free Law, even just for a second or two? I'm not going to lie, I have. Taking even just one second to glance at your smartphone while driving is probably one of the dumbest things that anyone could ever do, but I have done it... and I am betting you have to. It's for this reason police departments often remind us how important it is to abide by this life-saving law.
A recent reminder by the Springfield Police Department...
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the Springfield Police Department has taken the opportunity to remind us all of the importance of the Massachusetts Hands-Free Law as well as the importance of staying focused while operating a vehicle.
Checking your text message can wait...
The Springfield Police Department, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, said that according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,142 people died in distraction-affected crashes in 2020, an increase from the 3,119 such deaths in 2019. They did not post the specific statistics for Massachusetts, but it's clear from the National numbers that things need to change. We can all wait until we are parked to check that text message that just came in. Is it worth your life? Is it worth someone else's life?
Summary of the Hands-Free Law:
(The above video is from the USDOTNHTSA YourTube page)
The fines for breaking the Massachusetts Hands-Free Law:
You can read more about the Hands-Free Law at the Mass.gov website, HERE. Pamphlets with information about the law, in English and Spanish, can also be found on the webpage.
Here is what the pamphlet looks like (English):
The Springfield Police Department encourages you to:
- Be good role models for young drivers and set a good example.
- Talk with your teens about responsible driving.
- Speak up when a driver uses an electronic device behind the wheel.
- Offer to make the call for the driver, so his or her full attention stays on the road.
- Always wear your seat belt. Seat belts are your best defense against unsafe drivers.
- Be alert for pedestrians and cyclists, especially those who may themselves be distracted.
- Turn off electronic devices and put them out of reach before starting to drive.
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now