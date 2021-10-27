Be Smart Berkshire County Before You Decide To Drive On Halloween

In only a few days from now, our Berkshire County kids will be hitting the streets, knocking on doors, and bringing home treats! Halloween can really be a lot of fun for your little ones and for you, but if you are partying, being smart when it comes to driving is the most important thing that you can do.

Be Smart and Make a Plan...

Whether your kids are Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, like in Pittsfield, or on Sunday, Mothers Against Drunk Driving has a message for you. And that message is... make a plan to have a designated driver!

The risk of drunk driving deaths and injuries is higher on the weekend...

According to a press release, MADD is worried whenever a holiday, such as Halloween, falls on a weekend. This is because the risk of drunk driving deaths and injuries is higher on the weekend.

If you plan to consume alcohol or any other drugs, the safest choice you can make is to decide who your non-drinking, unimpaired driver will be at the same time you’re planning for your costume or party... The key is to plan your ride before there is even an opportunity to find yourself in a dangerous situation, putting your life and the lives of others at risk. ~ MADD New England Region Executive Director, Bob Garguilo

The statistics are staggering...

According to MADD's research, drunk driving is the leading cause of death and injuries on our nation’s roads. More than 10,000 people are killed every year and 300,000 more are injured.

Yes, that sounds horrifying, but that doesn't mean that our kids can't be safe. We all just have to be smart and use common sense.

MADD offers these tips for a safe Halloween:

Plan ahead and designate a non-drinking, unimpaired driver, use rideshare or public transportation.

Always wear your seatbelt and make sure your passengers are wearing theirs.

Never get into a car with an impaired driver or put yourself in a situation where you don’t feel safe.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement immediately.

If you witness someone who is about to drive impaired, attempt to stop them but be as non-confrontational as possible. Enlist the help of others, if possible. Call law enforcement if attempts to stop them from driving fail.

