There's nothing like a night out at the movies. It's something my wife and I enjoy, and although we don't go as much as we used to, when we have the opportunity to, we'll head out to the Beacon Cinema in Pittsfield.

The Beacon is wonderful and much more luxurious compared to the theaters I used to attend as a kid: the surround sound, the heated reclining seats, not to mention the seats are extra wide and comfy. They're more comfortable than some recliners I've tried out in furniture stores. I have to watch myself when I'm at the Beacon because I could easily fall asleep since it's so comfortable.

The Beloved Berkshire County Theater Has Some Upgrades Heading into the Holiday Season

It was recently reported in a press release by the Beacon Cinema and Phoenix Theaters that the Beacon is undergoing a major makeover this week. The theater is getting a new sign, along with replacements of the heated recliners in every auditorium and digital signage upgrades throughout the theater.

The Improvements Won't Disrupt The Theater Going Experience

The good news is that these improvements will take place while the theater remains operational, without any interruptions. Patrons will see the upgrades in the coming weeks. These enhancements are sure to make your holiday viewing at the Beacon even more enjoyable.

Jordan Hohman, Vice President of Project Development for Phoenix Theaters, the Beacon's parent company since December of 2018, had the following to say about the cinema's upgrades:

The Beacon had a very successful summer, and we feel it’s necessary to reinvest in the amenities our customers most look forward to. We reimagined the sign with a completely new look inspired by a classic cinema style. Each letter is individually lit by exposed marquee bulbs, and the new sign sports a blue background color scheme that complements the original style of the iconic Kennel-Kresge building, built in 1918.

With the Beacon continuing to be successful, it makes sense that the company would want to reinvest and make the experience like no other for its faithful customers. I know I'm looking forward to the upgrades. How about you?

