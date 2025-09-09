Bear sightings have been common in Massachusetts over the past few months, at least for me. Earlier this summer, I saw four bears in my backyard (a mama and three cubs). Then, in August, when I was driving home from an event, there was a big black bear crossing the road on Route 7 in Great Barrington. Last week, when I was taking an afternoon nap, my wife saw a bear book it across the street into our backyard. It seems like bear sightings are frequent this summer. Then again, this shouldn't be surprising since the population is growing in Berkshire County and Western Massachusetts.

Bear Activity in Berkshire County and Massachusetts is Becoming More Frequent. Here's Why.

Now that September is here, bear sightings may become even more frequent as this month is an active time for the big furry creatures, especially in Western Massachusetts. The main reason for this is that during August, September, and October, bears are eating nonstop, bulking up for winter. This is the time when it's imperative you keep your garbage cans inside and keep food scraps and trash contained in trash containers. Make sure those containers are sealed tightly. It's also a good idea to take bird feeders inside, as they can be an invitation for bears to come and eat. Keep your pets leashed and keep a close eye on them when they are outside. Don't keep them outdoors for extended periods of time.

Are Bear Attacks Common in Massachusetts and the Berkshires?

I recently read an article where a man working on his tractor was attacked by a bear. This type of instance is rare, and bear attacks are very rare in Massachusetts as well. In this particular case, the bear could have had distemper or rabies. However, if you encounter a bear, don't test your luck by challenging the animal. Instead, stay quiet, keep calm, and back away slowly, particularly if you see the bear in the woods. Some more tips on how to proceed if you encounter a bear can be found by going here.

