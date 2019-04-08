BEAT Has Some Positions Available

The Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) is seeking two individuals to be a part of their No Fracked Gas in Mass program to assist with their EE Pittsfield Campaign promoting energy efficiency. These are temporary positions from May through August 2019, approximately 11 hours per week at $15 an hour paid as a monthly stipend.

BEAT has a strong anti-discrimination policy and you must be able to work well with ALL types of people, and ALL types of people are encouraged to apply.

Responsibilities include:

-Door to door canvassing in selected neighborhoods of Pittsfield, bringing information about the MassSave and Solar Access programs to local residents, and collecting information from those interested in participating in either program

-A weekly meeting to check in on progress and results

Ideal candidate will be:

-Enthusiastic

-Able to quickly establish rapport with members of the public

-Knowledgeable (or willing to quickly learn) about home energy use and renewable energy alternatives

-Willing to learn to use an online map and survey app, on a cell phone or tablet.

-Ability to move around Pittsfield city neighborhoods and knock on doors is essential. Must be extremely detail oriented and able to work without supervision.

Hours are extremely flexible, although regular meetings with other staff will be required.

Please send resume, cover letter, and writing sample of why you care about moving beyond fossil fuels to: Jane Winn, Executive Director, at jane@thebeatnews.org.

Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) is an equal opportunity organization and will not allow discrimination based upon age, ethnicity, gender, national origin, disability, race, color, veteran status, marital status, size, religion, sexual orientation, LGBTQ+ status, socioeconomic background, or any other characteristic protected by law. This applies to the people they serve, their volunteers, their staff, their interns, and their Board of Directors.

