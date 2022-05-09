The National Weather Service is predicting beautiful weather to start the week in the Berkshires but also warning of elevated fire concerns caused by dry air mass and gusty winds in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut. Take extra precautions around your firepit and never thew a cigarette out the window.

The start of the week will deliver the type of spring-like weather we have been waiting for. Lots of sun and temps rise each day until the Berkshires hit the 80-degree mark by the end of the week.

The complete long-range National Weather Service forecast is below.

Today Sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 35. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

