If you haven't locked in your summer vacation yet there's still time and what better place to go than by the sea? Of course, there are many states that contain beautiful coastal towns but if you are considering staying in Massachusetts there is one town in particular you won't want to pass up.

Massachusetts is Home to the 5th Most Beautiful Seaside Town in America

An article published by loveexploring.com released a list of over 30 beautiful seaside towns in America and landing at #5 is Provincetown. Here's the website's review of Provincetown in all its beauty:

Perched on the northern tip of Cape Cod, Provincetown is one of Massachusetts' and, in fact, the USA's most historic destinations. It is the site of the Mayflower's landing in 1620, and the historic event is marked by the Pilgrim Monument and the neighbouring Provincetown Museum. Each summer and autumn, the town celebrates its maritime history by hosting a number of tall ships – most of them offer a tour of the ship or even sailing excursions.

Two Other Massachusetts Seaside Towns Made the List

In addition to Provincetown, two other Massachusetts towns made loveexploring.com's list of America's Most Beautiful Seaside Towns. Landing in the #20 position is Chatam. Below is the site's review of Chatham.

Located on Cape Cod's elbow, facing the Atlantic Ocean, Chatham is known as 'the first stop of the East Wind' and has buckets of old-school New England charm. Check out the gorgeous South Beach and its endless stretch of pristine sand, then head to the Chatham Lighthouse to discover its two centuries of history – its story goes back to the 1800s when President Thomas Jefferson commissioned it. There are also plenty of seaside lodging options, so you can experience the famous Chatham fog first-hand.

The other Massachusetts town that made the list was Rockport (#13). Below is the site's review of Rockport.

The romantic coastal town of Rockport in Massachusetts, located on Cape Ann, is surrounded by beautiful beaches and is home to Motif Number 1 – a red fishing shack often cited as the most-painted building in America. Head to the town’s Main Street to discover quirky art galleries, a pottery studio, gift stores and Tuck’s Candies with its delicious saltwater taffy.

You can check out all 33 towns that made the list by going here.

