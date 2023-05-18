10 Beautiful Venues for a Picture Perfect Western Massachusetts Weddings

The pandemic took a disastrous toll on Massachusetts brides and grooms for almost two years. The majority of couples that had plans or were making plans to tie the knot in 2020 or 2021 had their dreams dashed by postponements, cancellations, and uncertainty.

By April of 2020 over 63% of Massachusetts couples had made the decision to postpone their wedding by at least six months, many more of them for longer.

Due to the number of postponements and cancellations from the 2020 wedding season, late 2021 and 2022 saw a surge in nuptials and receptions in Massachusetts, with a record-setting number of ceremonies in the following years. The average cost of a Massachusetts wedding in 2022 was $21,600

Western Massachusetts is home to Berkshires County and there is no more beautiful place to get married than right here in the Berkshires. The wedding industry is also a valuable member of the economic landscape in the Berkshires, as thousands of weddings are held here every year, not only for locals but visitors as well.

Berkshire County, Massachusetts has always served as a destination spot for weddings offering historic landmarks and breathtaking outdoor venues. From romantic, rustic ceremonies to over-the-top receptions held in a Gilded Age mansion built for American royalty, the Berkshires has you covered.

So where's the best spot to get married in The Berkshires? Here are a couple of selections that Berkshires.org deemed great spots to get hitched.

