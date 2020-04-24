Become Part of the Berkshire Virtual Home Show

With COVID-19 sweeping the nation, and more people spending time at home due to the pandemic, there's no doubt that web traffic is booming. If you're a business that's interested in getting a healthy serving of views on your website, products and services, you may want to consider becoming a part of the first annual Berkshire Virtual Home Show hosted by Townsquare Media Berkshire.

The Berkshire Virtual Home Show begins May 1. If you want your business to be a part of the home show contact us now by emailing peter.barry@townsquaremedia.com