Being a “Karen” Just May Pay off in Massachusetts

Over the last year, people with the name “Karen” might be feeling unlucky, but according to a press release from the Office of State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, being a Karen just may have its benefits. Goldberg announced today the latest group of names added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners. Over 52,000 new names and properties worth millions of dollars are owed to individuals and businesses throughout the state, and this time it includes 150 “Karens”.

I know it has been unpopular to be a Karen lately, but if you knew how much unclaimed property you have, you might rethink that... One in ten Massachusetts residents are owed money. So, whether you are a Karen, Mark or Deb - call our office today to begin the claims process right away. Last year, Treasury processed over 98,000 claims and returned over $100 million in property to its rightful owners. ~ State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg

Treasury currently holds over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property including forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. Most accounts are considered abandoned and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity.

The newly released list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100. However, Treasurer Goldberg urges all citizens to check the comprehensive list, which includes all amounts at www.findmassmoney.com or call our live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).

The full list of the new individuals and businesses added to the unclaimed property list will run publicly from March 7th through April 17th. It can be found in the Boston Globe on March 7th and the Boston Herald on March 14th. In addition, the list of names will be published in over 25 regional and local papers.

The Treasury releases an updated list of unclaimed property assets every six months as the new accounts are turned over to the Commonwealth. There is no time limit for a person to claim their property, and in many cases, claimants will receive interest.