A yearly tradition took place in "Lovely Lee" as The Congregational Church on Park Place was able to bring a variety of Christmas and Hanukkah music to festive audiences last Friday and Saturday evening as this show is a annual gift to the south county community.

The festivities began with The Lee Bell Choir presenting a performance under the direction of Judy Olds with her cast of characters that included Mimi Alvarez, Heather Archibald, Paula Cardillo, Karl and Melissa Myers, Tari Roosa, Becky Sorrentino, Dolores and Sophia Springstead plus Kathy Van Orman was an integral part of this show.

Jim Morrison and The Christmas Angels Chorus followed up with a variety of your favorite sounds of the season which included the annual holiday polka, "Joy To The World", a Christmas medley coupled by a cameo from Santa as he made those appointed rounds delivering candy to the children. A beautiful acapella of "Silent Night" was also featured with a great rendition of "We Need A Little Christmas", "White Christmas" a Hanukkah medley of Peter, Paul and Mary's "Light One Candle" and "One Bright Star". The show closed out with an inspirational version of "Go Tell It On the Mountain" bringing the curtain down on another successful presentation.

As an added bonus, our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse Stewart was the group's drummer. The photo above depicts a rehearsal prior to the actual concerts that took place on December 17th and 18th as Jesse was immersed in thought as he provided energy and pathos and let me tell you that his role in this show excelled in high fashion. Jim also played main keyboard and shined on the church's classic pipe organ during a rendition of "O Holy Night".

Guitarists Deacon Sean Mulholland, Mark Franklin and Bob Hayden also added their spin to the sounds of the season. Dirt Williamson sat opposite Jesse as he assisted in percussion and Sound Engineer John Rodhouse was responsible for bringing this presentation to life.

If you missed this fantastic show, make it a point to be in attendance in 2022 as this show is a feel good and motivating two hours that will truly get everybody in a holiday frame of mind. Thanks again to The Lee Congregational Church for getting our community together for a happy moment during these trying times that we are still experiencing. With God's speed, next year will put us back in a state of normalcy, just like the last concert that was held in 2019.

(Photo images featured in this article used by permission courtesy of The Lee Congragational Church's Facebook page)