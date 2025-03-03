Beloved Chain Restaurant Just Closed It’s Final MA Location

Please! Give us time to digest the previous dose of bad news before you give us another dose of trauma! Massachusetts residents, just one week after closing down a popular restaurant in Western MA, the same company just closed another.

I know, right? These ad infinitum closings of popular chain restaurants seem to be happening even more frequently (if such a thing were even possible). My co-worker (and good friend) Jesse Stuart did a post recently that I closely identified with.

Jesse was talking about the recent closing of one our favorite chain restaurant go-to's in West Springfield, On The Border. I adored their Tex-Mex menu, as I know Jesse did. Sadly, that closing meant that there was only one On The Border still open in the state.

Unfortunately, just days later, MassLive reported that the final On The Border in the Bay State has permanently closed it's doors. The Woburn location of On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the final one in the Commonwealth, has shut down forever.

The brand, which was founded in 1982, still has approximately 100 locations in the United States, but none in our neck of the woods. The closest locations are now in Rocky Hill, Connecticut and Warwick, Rhode Island.

What a shame. I absolutely loved their tacos...and fajitas...and complimentary chips and salsa...and their mini sopapillas. I never got to eat their a lot, but always enjoyed it when I got the chance.

According to MassLive, the exact reason for the closure in Woburn was not given and the company declined comment. For the full story, please take a moment and visit MassLive's website here.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America