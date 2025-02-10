Beloved Local Ice Cream Closing Both Massachusetts Locations

Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Massachusetts ice cream fans. For those of you in the Berkshires who've done a bit of traveling, hopefully you had the good fortune to stumble into one (or both!) of these locations that I like to refer to as "Ice Cream Heaven".

I'm referring to Bertie's Creative Creamery, an old-fashioned ice cream shop with two locations. One in Milford (which I've never been to) and one in Westwood (where I set up camp once in their parking lot, lol).

If you've been to either location then you don't need me to tell you how AWESOME their ice cream is. If you've never been, well, you'll never get the chance, sadly. Both locations have already closed for good, according to MassLive.

MassLive reports that, according to a Facebook post last week, both the Milford and Westwood locations were closing after 10 years because manager Jim Collins is looking forward to retirement.

Collins also confirmed to MassLive last Friday that both Bertie's Creative Creamery locations were already closed. Stephen Ward, owner/operator, said in the Facebook post:

After careful deliberation, with full consideration of the extraordinary work that Jim does daily, I realize that I will not be able to dedicate the attention required to continuing the business. My primary business does not allow me the time and focus required to properly run the ice cream shops.

It truly is a shame. Bertie's was an old-fashioned ice cream parlor that specialized in super-delicious handmade ice cream! Not that they stopped at ice cream, though. They also served soft-serve, sherbet, and frozen yogurt.

And, really, the only BIG difference between the two locations was that one (Westwood) was open seasonally, while the other (Milford) was open year round. I didn't really have a favorite flavor. Like any true ice cream fan, I loved SEVERAL of them.

However, that is no longer. I'm very sad, but at the same time, hopeful that all of the employees move on and find other professions that they love and thrive in. Best of luck, everyone! Thanks for the ice cream dreams.

For more on the story, please visit MassLive's website here.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones