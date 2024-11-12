Beloved Massachusetts Pizza Chain In Serious Trouble

Do you (or anyone you know, for that matter) NOT LIKE PIZZA? I mean, there's a reason why pizza is one of the most popular foods in the world. IT'S DELICIOUS! Plus, it's one of those foods where you can completely change it up and it's STILL DELICIOUS!

How many other foods can you think of that's as interchangeable as pizza? Think about it. You can change up the toppings. Sausage and onion. Why not? Barbecue chicken. Yummy. Pineapple and banana peppers. Gimme some.

Also, there's numerous crust options. Thin crust, Chicago deep dish, Sicilian, Neapolitan, stuffed crust, gluten-free, cauliflower. You could have pizza every night for a week and have a different crust every time.

We're not done. What about the sauce? Prefer traditional red sauce? Or maybe you like BBQ sauce? Heck, what about Buffalo sauce? My niece Emma likes Alfredo sauce for her pizza base. I even know of a few who dig chocolate sauce on their pie.

My point to all this is that I personally don't know anyone who doesn't like pizza in some way shape or form. That's one of the reasons why every good-sized city on the map has at least 20 pizza restaurants. People want their pizza when they're craving it.

Which is why I'm always surprised when I hear about a pizza chain in financial trouble. According to Eat This, Not That!, one of the biggest pizza chains in America is on a downhill slide. That's not good.

Eat This reports that Papa Johns, the 4th biggest pizza chain in the country, is in a state of crisis after seeing a major drop in sales recently. Papa Johns recently released its latest quarterly earnings report. The findings? Not good.

It turns out this is the third quarter in a row of sales declines and it's worst performance since 2019. Let's be honest here. This is not a trend that Papa Johns alone is facing. Other major chain restaurants, such as Cracker Barrel, KFC, even McDonalds are struggling in 2024.

However, some potentially good news. That's right! Turn that frown upside fan, Papa Johns pizza fans! CEO Todd Penegor says that although an immediate turnaround is very unlikely, plans are in place for a hopefully better 2025:

We are laser-focused on strengthening our foundation in the near-term, while positioning the company to capitalize on opportunities to drive success and value creation over the long-term.

Penegor also says that he wants to company to focus more on its motto: "Better Ingredients, Better Pizza." Living up to that motto by serving up consistently good food is just one of many ideas that will (fingers crossed) point Papa Johns in a new and better direction.

For the full article, please visit Eat This' website here.

