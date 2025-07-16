Beloved Ice Cream Company Has 18 Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has been experiencing hot temperatures this summer, with recent readings in the low 90s. It seemed like early on it was going to be a cool summer, but we're finally experiencing the classic weather New Englanders expect this time of year. As such, people are finding ways to cool down. Some folks are hanging out in the pool, others are sitting by their air conditioners, and many of us are chowing down on ice cream.
A Popular Ice Cream Brand Has Been Around for Nearly 50 Years
Ice cream is definitely a treat many people enjoy, not only to stay cool but also simply because ice cream tastes great. One of America's favorite ice cream brands is New England-founded Ben & Jerry's. The brand, founded in 1978, has been around for nearly 50 years, and since its inception, it is now a staple in many freezers in supermarkets and households across the country.
The New England Ice Cream Brand Has 18 Locations in Massachusetts
While it's easy enough to go grab a container of Ben & Jerry's at your local grocery store, if you want to get the full Ben & Jerry's experience in one of their shops, you have plenty to choose from, as there are 18 shops located in Massachusetts. Here's where you can find Ben & Jerry's scoop shops in the Bay State.
Boston
- 800 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02199
- 174 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116
- 8 N Market St, Boston, MA 02109
- 61 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215
- 83 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02110
- New England Aquarium, 1 Central Wharf, Boston, MA 02110
Braintree
- 30 Forbes Rd, Braintree, MA 02184
Cambridge
- 59 White St, Cambridge, MA 02140
- 35 John F. Kennedy St, Cambridge, MA 02138
Hingham
- 92 Derby St #113, Hingham, MA 02043
Hyannis
- 352 Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601
Marlborough
- 187 Boston Post Rd W, Marlborough, MA 01752
Natick
- 1265 Worcester Street, MA-9, Natick, MA 01760
Needham
- 33 Highland Terrace, Needham, MA 02494 (catering services)
North Eastham
- 50 Brackett Rd, North Eastham, MA 02651
Pittsfield
- 179 South St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
South Deerfield
- 25 Greenfield Rd, South Deerfield, MA 01373
Watertown
- 103 Arsenal Yards Blvd, Watertown, MA 02472
LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember?
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy
SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz