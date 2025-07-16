Massachusetts has been experiencing hot temperatures this summer, with recent readings in the low 90s. It seemed like early on it was going to be a cool summer, but we're finally experiencing the classic weather New Englanders expect this time of year. As such, people are finding ways to cool down. Some folks are hanging out in the pool, others are sitting by their air conditioners, and many of us are chowing down on ice cream.

A Popular Ice Cream Brand Has Been Around for Nearly 50 Years

Ice cream is definitely a treat many people enjoy, not only to stay cool but also simply because ice cream tastes great. One of America's favorite ice cream brands is New England-founded Ben & Jerry's. The brand, founded in 1978, has been around for nearly 50 years, and since its inception, it is now a staple in many freezers in supermarkets and households across the country.

The New England Ice Cream Brand Has 18 Locations in Massachusetts

While it's easy enough to go grab a container of Ben & Jerry's at your local grocery store, if you want to get the full Ben & Jerry's experience in one of their shops, you have plenty to choose from, as there are 18 shops located in Massachusetts. Here's where you can find Ben & Jerry's scoop shops in the Bay State.

Boston

800 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02199

174 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116

8 N Market St, Boston, MA 02109

61 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215

83 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02110

New England Aquarium, 1 Central Wharf, Boston, MA 02110

Braintree

30 Forbes Rd, Braintree, MA 02184

Cambridge

59 White St, Cambridge, MA 02140

35 John F. Kennedy St, Cambridge, MA 02138

Hingham

92 Derby St #113, Hingham, MA 02043

Hyannis

352 Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601

Marlborough

187 Boston Post Rd W, Marlborough, MA 01752

Natick

1265 Worcester Street, MA-9, Natick, MA 01760

Needham

33 Highland Terrace, Needham, MA 02494 (catering services)

North Eastham

50 Brackett Rd, North Eastham, MA 02651

Pittsfield

179 South St, Pittsfield, MA 01201

South Deerfield

25 Greenfield Rd, South Deerfield, MA 01373

Watertown

103 Arsenal Yards Blvd, Watertown, MA 02472

