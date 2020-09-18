Bendy Wendy Returns To The WSBS Airwaves

Back in the days when making the trek to and from Connecticut, I noticed a sign in front of The Riverton firehouse that peaked my interest. It was an advertisement that spotlighted yoga classes every Monday evening featuring yoga instructor Wendy Larsen (we best know her as "Bendy Wendy") and days later, I promptly connected with her on social media and reached out with the prospect of a future appearance on my Saturday morning chat segment. The end result: She has become a frequent guest on my show as we have been educated on the subject of keeping fit and in turn receiving some peace of mind whenever stressful situations came into the picture.

For months, The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt at Wendy's positive interaction with her loyal students, but I am happy to announce she is back in the saddle offering an assortment of yoga classes to help ease us during these trying times and now you can experience for yourself an aura of relaxation and the opportunity to tune out from life's ups and downs with a series of on-line and in person yoga classes.

Here is Wendy's updated schedule:

MONDAY: An indoor session at The Riverton, Connecticut fire house beginning at 6:30 pm. (the place that was responsible for our introduction). A limited number of participants will be in attendance for this particular session.

TUESDAY & THURSDAY: An outdoor class will be held outside The Norfolk, Connecticut Town Hall on route 44 beginning at 8:45 am.

TUESDAY: An outdoor session will also be held outside The Colebrook, Connecticut Town Hall at 4:30 pm.

MASKS MUST BE WORN while in attendance and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced for those in attendance. Pre-registration is required.

If you prefer, "Bendy Wendy" will also a pair of Zoom classes on-line including a senior fitness class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:45 am. and a senior citizens yoga class that takes place on Tuesday at 2 pm. To access the link and for advanced sign-up of all classes, e mail:Bendywendy100@gmail.com

For the time being, ALL these classes are FREE of charge, so take advantage of the opportunity as you can relax your mind and decompress after all that we have gone through since the spring.

Wendy asked yours truly to participate in one of her awesome yoga classes and guess what: I have accepted the challenge and will be at one of her Monday evening sessions in Riverton (the ideal place to do this being this is where it all started) I'll fill you in on an upcoming post regarding my experience with our "flexible friend" who has become a member of the WSBS family and has been for the past 2 years.

Wendy also is available for private classes as she visits residents for a one-on-one yoga experience. Prices may vary. E mail her for more details.

The web site is currently under construction, however you can STILL log in and find out more about her mission as she wants to give tri-state region residents the all-important peace of mind that is well deserved for those who par take in her weekly classes. log on by going here.

