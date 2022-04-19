In observance of Earth Day on Friday, April 22, the Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s public library, is collaborating with Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont by hosting a computer recycling collection starting Friday, April 22, and continuing through Friday, April 29.

The event is part of the Dell-Reconnect residential recycling program, an initiative that works in partnership with the Goodwill. Accepted items include monitors, scanners, computer mice, printers, keyboards, laptop batteries, ink and toner cartridges, computers, hard drives, speakers, cords, and cables; television sets will not be accepted.

“The athenaeum is excited to partner with Goodwill again for this collection. Responsibly disposing of your outdated technology is a great way to celebrate Earth Day and support our community,” said Technical Services Supervisor Autumn Mawhinney.

Patrons can drop off recycled items during regular library hours in the designated bins. For daily hours of operation, please visit pittsfieldlibrary.org.

Individuals should be sure to remove all personal data from devices, as neither Dell nor the Berkshire Athenaeum is liable for data removal or protection.

Since July 2018, just over 88,900 pounds of computer equipment has been recycled thanks to the Dell-Reconnect partnership with four Berkshire County Goodwill stores.

The Dell-Reconnect program was created in 2004. Trained staff in 44 states sort and process collected equipment to be picked up and recycled by Dell. Revenue from the program gives back to Dell-Reconnect to support Goodwill’s employment placement and job training services.

For more information about the recycling event, please call 413-499-9480 or email info@pittsfieldlibrary.org