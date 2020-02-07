Berkshire Babies Need Your Help: GB Diaper Drive

Berkshire Community Diaper Project is hosting a Diaper Drive in Great Barrington. You can donate diapers at the following southern Berkshire locations between Feb. 8 and 29:

- WSBS Radio

- Barrington Outfitters

- Bay Equity Home Loans

- Berkshire Food Co-Op

- Berkshire South Regional Community Center

- Byzantium

- Community Health Programs/WIC

- Evergreen

- Fairview Hospital

- Great Barrington Agway

- Great Barrington Bagels

- Great Barrington Town Hall

- Guido's Great Barrington

- Lee Bank

- Robin's Candy

- Tom's Toys

- William Pitt Sotheby's in Great Barrington & Lenox

- Wheeler & Taylor

In addition you can make a tax deductible contribution at the sites above or by going here or Berkshire Community Diaper Project, P.O. Box 5, West Stockbridge, MA 01266.

You can order diapers online and ship them to:

Great Barrington Bagel, 777 Main Street South, Great Barrington, MA 01230

Facts:

- One in three moms struggle with diaper needs.

- Six to 10 diapers are needed each day per baby.

- $100 a month needed to buy diapers.

- Diaper needs have been correlated with significant depression in parents, and with potential health and mental issues for their children.

- Without a supply of diapers provided by parents, infants and toddlers are not allowed to attend daycare.

- Without daycare, parents cannot work to provide diapers and essentials.

You can get additional facts and more information by going here.