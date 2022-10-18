I don't know about you but for whatever reason, this was the time of year when Mom would do the most baking when I was growing up. Oh sure, there was the mad scramble two weeks before Christmas to get all the holiday goodies finished but outside of that, fall was the time when my nose would lead me to the kitchen to see what delicious creation was baking in the oven.

With that thought in mind, I'm aware there's probably a lot of baking going on around Berkshire County and I wanted to bring this to your attention. Once again, the Food and Drug Administration has reached out with an alert regarding a voluntary recall of a popular brand of cookie dough.

According to the FDA, Nestlé USA has announced a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products.

The reason for the recall? Apparently, there is concern about the potential presence of white plastic pieces in the cookie dough. Keep in mind that NO OTHER NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® products are impacted.

The recall is isolated to NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products produced between June and September of 2022. These products were distributed throughout the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

This is what the product package looks like:

Courtesy of Nestlé USA Courtesy of Nestlé USA loading...

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported at this time, Nestlé USA, out of an abundance of caution, issued the recall after some consumers contacted them regarding the plastic pieces.

If you think you may have purchased the affected product, visit the FDA's website here for more information on the recall and info on what to do concerning replacements and refunds. Nestlé USA just wants everyone to be safe.

