Berkshire Bike N Fly 2019

The 9th Annual Berkshire Bike-N-Fly will take place from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Great Barrington Airport, located at 70 Egremont Plain Road, Great Barrington, MA.

Start the morning with a pancake breakfast from 7:30-11am. Then from there the day officially begins with a bike ride for riders of all ages & ability levels. Choose 20, 35 & 52 Mile Rides that begin and end at the Great Barrington Airport! Register online by going here . Kids can bring their bikes and helmets and join the free kids race.

The day will be filled with fun for people of all ages. New and old airplanes will be touching down and taking off all day long and visitors can take 20-minute scenic rides in a J-3 Cub, Archer II or Arrow III plan, plus helicopter rides and Hot Air Balloon Rides too! A demonstration show of radio remote controlled planes will take place as well as a model airplane show. Para-gliding, and helicopter rides, also featured! Of course there will be food and drinks along with other vendors available all day. You even have a chance to win $1,000 with a Cow Plop Raffle – stop by for details!

The day is geared toward families and folks of all ages including the kids. Make sure you bring the kids for a bubble party, face Painting, a bounce house, pony and horse back rides and more! In addition, visitors can enter raffles for exciting prizes, including a 1-hour-long Scenic Flight for up to three people, ($215 Value).

In addition, pilots who fly in will be entered to win a free oil change at the Great Barrington Airport, as well as reduced fuel price for the day.

The proceeds of the day’s festivities will benefit the Great Barrington Rotary Scholarship Fund, which last year awarded over $60,000 to South County youth who are continuing their education beyond high school.

Parking at the Fly-In will cost $15.00 per car, and walk-in admission will be $5.00 per person. Rotary will be accepting BerkShares for admission and airplane rides at the event, as well as for advertising space in the program.